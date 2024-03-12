Change of fortune for Sensorion's hearing loss drug

French hearing specialist Sensorion (ALSEN: FR0012596468) has announced that a Phase IIa trial of SENS-401 has met its primary efficacy endpoint.
The company is running the trial to establish proof of concept for the orally available small molecule, in the treatment of residual hearing preservation following cochlear implantation.
The positive outcome for the drug, which is designed to protect and preserve inner ear tissue from damage, marks a turnaround in fortunes following the failure of another trial in 2022, in the treatment of sudden hearing loss.
