Chemiphar and Sumitomo Dainippon partner on novel CNS candidate NC-2800

9 June 2021
Shares of Nippon Chemiphar (TYO: 4539) shot up 22% to 2,771 yen today, after it disclosed a partnership with fellow Japanese drugmaker Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506).

Chemiphar and Sumitomo Dainippon have concluded a collaborative research and development agreement and an option agreement for a novel antidepressant/anxiolytic candidate compound - NC-2800 – which is currently at non-clinical stage, that is under research and development by Chemiphar.

This drug is the subject of the research and development project “Development of innovative mood regulators with a mechanism of action based on activating opioid δ receptors,” which was adopted under the Cyclic Innovation for Clinical Empowerment (CiCLE) program of Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED) in January 2018.

