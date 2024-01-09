Chiesi and Oak Hill Bio ink deal to develop neonatal therapy OHB-607

Italian family-controlled drugmaker Chiesi Farmaceutici and Cambridge, USA-based Oak Hill Bio have executed a license and development agreement to develop, manufacture, and commercialize OHB-607, an investigational drug candidate being developed to treat complications of extremely premature birth.
OHB-607 is a recombinant version of insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1), a key driver of fetal growth and development, and its binding protein, IGFBP-3. For the developing fetus, mothers are the primary source of IGF-1. No financial terms of the collaboration hve been disclosed.
Babies born at less than 28 weeks gestational age have low levels of IGF-1 and face high risk of severe bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), which may lead to chronic lung disease.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
