China approval for gastro-enterology giant Entyvio

23 March 2020
entyvio_large

Japanese pharma major Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has picked up an approval in China for Entyvio (vedolizumab), for moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis (UC) or Crohn's disease (CD).

China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted marketing authorization for adults who have already tried or are ineligible for conventional therapies or TNFα inhibitors.

The approval is a response to 2018’s inclusion of Entyvio on a list of around 50 urgently needed new medicines in China.

