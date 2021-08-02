China approves Fycompa as monotherapy and for younger epilepsy patients

Japanese pharma major Eisai (TYO: 4523) closed up 1.2% at 9,092 yen today, as it announced that its anti-epileptic drug (AED) Fycompa (perampanel) has obtained two additional approvals in China: as “a monotherapy for partial-onset seizures” and “an adjunctive treatment / a monotherapy for pediatric indication for partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy four years of age and older.

China’s National Medical Products Administration has previously approved Fycompa as an adjunctive treatment for partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older.

Clinical backing