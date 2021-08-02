Saturday 8 November 2025

China approves Fycompa as monotherapy and for younger epilepsy patients

2 August 2021
Japanese pharma major Eisai (TYO: 4523) closed up 1.2% at 9,092 yen today, as it announced that its anti-epileptic drug (AED) Fycompa (perampanel) has obtained two additional approvals in China: as “a monotherapy for partial-onset seizures” and “an adjunctive treatment / a monotherapy for pediatric indication for partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy four years of age and older.

China’s National Medical Products Administration has previously approved Fycompa as an adjunctive treatment for partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older.

European Commission grants marketing authorization to Eisai's Fycompa
25 June 2015
Eisai to launch Fycompa in Japan this month
25 May 2016
Double haul of Japanese approvals for Eisai
23 January 2020
New heights ahead in Chinese biosimilar market
10 August 2021




