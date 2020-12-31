China approves Sinopharm vaccine for COVID-19

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by an affiliate of state-backed pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm was approved for widespread use in China on Thursday, it has been widely reported.
Beijing Institute of Biological Products’ inactivated vaccine was developed jointly with China National Biotec Group, a Sinopharm subsidiary.
Certain sections of the population have already been given vaccines under emergency approvals, including about a million receiving the Sinopharm jab.
