China's biopharmaceutical output exceeds 2 trillion renminbi for 2013

The production value of China's bio-medicine industry amounted to 2.1 trillion renminbi ($338.8 billion) in 2013, up about 18% year on year, the country's top economic planner announced on Monday, reports the state news agency Xinhua.

Zhang Xiaoqiang, vice director of the National Development and Reform Commission, said the country was accelerating its research and development of new medicines, new types of plants and animals and new material products.

"In 2014 and 2015, China should strive to promote biological development including bio-pharmaceutical, bio-agriculture and bio-energy," said Mr Zhang at a news briefing ahead of a biological industry national conference.