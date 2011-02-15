China's Fosun buys 75% stake in Aleph Biomed for $102 million

With the aim of expanding its production portfolio and competitive position, Chinese drugmaker Fosun Pharmaceutical has bought a 75% stake in Dalian Aleph Biomedical, a vaccine maker, at a price reported to be 675 million renminbi ($102.4 million). Aleph’s main product is an inactivated split flu vaccine.

Aleph Biomedical was established in 2002 in Dalian, People’s Republic of China. It had a registered capital of RMB 52 million renminbi. Current investment had been over 100 million renminbi. It is a high-tech enterprise focusing on scientific research, development, production and sale of bio-medical products for the prevention and treatment against infectious diseases. Meanwhile, it is undertaking research on several special subjects appointed by state. It has more than 200 staffs including 150 technicians and 43 middle and top ranking officers and experts or above.

Attaching importance to innovation and development and possessing a national-level technology center have enabled Fosun Pharma to attain leading position in niche market for hepatic and diabetes medicine and clinical diagnosis products in China, the company states.