Monday 29 September 2025

China's Fosun buys 75% stake in Aleph Biomed for $102 million

Pharmaceutical
15 February 2011

With the aim of expanding its production portfolio and competitive position, Chinese drugmaker Fosun Pharmaceutical has bought a 75% stake in Dalian Aleph Biomedical, a vaccine maker, at a price reported to be 675 million renminbi ($102.4 million). Aleph’s main product is an inactivated split flu vaccine.

Aleph Biomedical was established in 2002 in Dalian, People’s Republic of China. It had a registered capital of RMB 52 million renminbi. Current investment had been over 100 million renminbi. It is a high-tech enterprise focusing on scientific research, development, production and sale of bio-medical products for the prevention and treatment against infectious diseases. Meanwhile, it is undertaking research on several special subjects appointed by state. It has more than 200 staffs including 150 technicians and 43 middle and top ranking officers and experts or above.

Attaching importance to innovation and development and possessing a national-level technology center have enabled Fosun Pharma to attain leading position in niche market for hepatic and diabetes medicine and clinical diagnosis products in China, the company states.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze