China's Fosun buys 75% stake in Aleph Biomed for $102 million

With the aim of expanding its production portfolio and competitive position, Chinese drugmaker Fosun Pharmaceutical has bought a 75% stake in Dalian Aleph Biomedical, a vaccine maker, at a price reported to be 675 million renminbi ($102.4 million). Aleph’s main product is an inactivated split flu vaccine.
Aleph Biomedical was established in 2002 in Dalian, People’s Republic of China. It had a registered capital of RMB 52 million renminbi. Current investment had been over 100 million renminbi. It is a high-tech enterprise focusing on scientific research, development, production and sale of bio-medical products for the prevention and treatment against infectious diseases. Meanwhile, it is undertaking research on several special subjects appointed by state. It has more than 200 staffs including 150 technicians and 43 middle and top ranking officers and experts or above.
Attaching importance to innovation and development and possessing a national-level technology center have enabled Fosun Pharma to attain leading position in niche market for hepatic and diabetes medicine and clinical diagnosis products in China, the company states.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze