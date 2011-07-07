Monday 29 September 2025

China's MingSight and Relin link up to develop treatment for diabetic eye disease

Pharmaceutical
7 July 2011

Two leading Chinese ophthalmic specialists, Shenzhen Relin Medicine and MingSight Pharmaceuticals, have set up a joint venture, Jiangsu MingSight-Relin Pharmaceutical, to develop and commercialize an innovative treatment for diabetic retinopathy in China. Financial details of the joint venture were not disclosed.

MingSight-Relin, registered in Taizhou, Jiangsu, is focused on developing MS-553, a New Chemical entity that has the potential to become a first-in-class oral therapy for diabetic eye disease. MingSight-Relin acquired the exclusive rights in China to MS-553 from MingSight, which previously in-licensed the compound from Pfizer through an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement.

Safety and potency demonstrated in trials by Pfizer

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze