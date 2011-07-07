China's MingSight and Relin link up to develop treatment for diabetic eye disease

Two leading Chinese ophthalmic specialists, Shenzhen Relin Medicine and MingSight Pharmaceuticals, have set up a joint venture, Jiangsu MingSight-Relin Pharmaceutical, to develop and commercialize an innovative treatment for diabetic retinopathy in China. Financial details of the joint venture were not disclosed.

MingSight-Relin, registered in Taizhou, Jiangsu, is focused on developing MS-553, a New Chemical entity that has the potential to become a first-in-class oral therapy for diabetic eye disease. MingSight-Relin acquired the exclusive rights in China to MS-553 from MingSight, which previously in-licensed the compound from Pfizer through an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement.

Safety and potency demonstrated in trials by Pfizer