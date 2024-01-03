Chinese firm impresses with mid-stage data for oral NASH candidate

Gannex Pharma has presented positive interim results from a Phase II trial of its thyroid hormone receptor β (THRβ) agonist ASC41.

The oral medicine is being developed for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), an area of high unmet medical need where there is significant potential for new treatments.

The latest data show up to 68.2% mean relative reduction in liver fat content from baseline after 12 weeks of treatment with ASC41.