Chinese health professionals' conduct to be regulated

China's National Health and Family Planning Commission this week issued a draft regulation on health workers' professional conduct, reports the state Xinhua news agency.
Health workers who fail to abide by the regulation will be punished. Malpractices include accepting "red envelopes" of cash from patients and kickbacks from pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies.
The draft was released to solicit public opinion and mainly targets clinicians, disease prevention and control, health care education, maternal and children care, family planning, mental health and hematology.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze