Saturday 8 November 2025

Christine Roth to replace Robert LaCaze at Bayer

Pharmaceutical
4 February 2022
christine_roth_large

GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Christine Roth (pictured above) is to leave the company to become the new head of the Oncology Strategic Business Unit at Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Pharmaceuticals division.

Ms Roth will take up the role at the beginning of March and will be based in Whippany, New Jersey, USA. She replaces Robert LaCaze, who is leaving the German firm for a new opportunity that has not been announced.

"I feel privileged to join Bayer at a time where new exciting paths are taken to develop and bring transformative therapies to patients"Her role at GSK was senior vice president, global oncology therapy area head. Her career has also included time with US drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), an earlier spell with GSK and a period with Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX). Her a focus has been on global product strategy and commercialization, building oncology organizations, and new product launches.

