Chronic under-reporting of pharma R&D investment works against Canada

A new KPMG study shows that R&D investments made by Canada's innovative pharmaceutical sector continue to be chronically under-reported by the government of Canada at an increasing amount year-over-year.
The Summary of 2013 R&D Spending and Investments by Rx&D Members is the fourth annual report commissioned by Canada’s Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (Rx&D) that shows an alarming disparity between what the government reports and the more than C$1 billion ($928.2 million) that the industry actually invests annually. For 2013, KPMG estimates 46% of the industry’s R&D investment will be overlooked by the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB), meaning that the official report published by the government of Canada will be far from a true reflection of the industry’s contribution to Canada.
Root of the problem?
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze