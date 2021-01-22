Chugai and Taisho terminate Edirol co-marketing deal

Japanese drugmakers Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) and Taisho Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4535) say they have terminated their agreement regarding co-marketing of Edirol (eldecalcitol), a treatment for osteoporosis for which Chugai has a marketing authorization.
In May 2008, both companies entered into an agreement for co-development and marketing of Edirol. They have co-marketed Edirol and engaged in providing information in Japan since the launch of the product in April 2011. However, they have decided to terminate the agreement regarding co-marketing, following discussions on future marketing policies.
As such, Taisho will stop marketing and providing information on Edirol on April 10, 2021, while Chugai will solely be responsible for these activities from April 11, 2021.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze