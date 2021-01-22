Saturday 8 November 2025

Chugai and Taisho terminate Edirol co-marketing deal

Pharmaceutical
22 January 2021
chugai_kamakura_large

Japanese drugmakers Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) and Taisho Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4535) say they have terminated their agreement regarding co-marketing of Edirol (eldecalcitol), a treatment for osteoporosis for which Chugai has a marketing authorization.

In May 2008, both companies entered into an agreement for co-development and marketing of Edirol. They have co-marketed Edirol and engaged in providing information in Japan since the launch of the product in April 2011. However, they have decided to terminate the agreement regarding co-marketing, following discussions on future marketing policies.

As such, Taisho will stop marketing and providing information on Edirol on April 10, 2021, while Chugai will solely be responsible for these activities from April 11, 2021.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Taisho files for Japanese approval of ozoralizumab
23 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
China FDA to review Chugai's regulatory submission for Edirol
22 March 2018
Biotechnology
Chugai aims to offer Actemra for COVID-19 in Japan
9 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Edirol patent infringement lawsuit refiled by Chugai
17 February 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze