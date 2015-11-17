Chugai says Supreme Court maintains Grand Court decision on Avastin patent extension

Japan’s Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519), majority-owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), today announced that regarding an application for patent term extension for Avastin (bevacizumab) based on a market approval with respect to one of the regimens (ie, 7.5mg/kg every 3 weeks or more) in colorectal cancer, which has been disputed between Genentech and the Japan Patent Office (JPO), the Supreme Court decided to maintain the Intellectual Property High Court Grand Panel’s case decision that the trial decision of JPO to deny the application for patent term extension should be revoked.

The examination whether the patent term extension is acceptable or not will be proceeded again by JPO in light of this decision.

Genentech, also a member of the Roche group, is a patent holder and Chugai is the licensee of Avastin. Chugai will continue to promote the proper use of Avastin.