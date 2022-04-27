Cidara and Mundipharma present Phase III results of promising antifungal

UK-based Mundipharma and US developer Cidara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CDTX) have presented data from the Phase III ReSTORE clinical trial of rezafungin in the treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).

The data, presented in a late-breaking poster, showed non-inferiority for rezafungin dosed once-weekly compared to caspofungin, Merck &Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Cancidas, the current standard of care, dosed once-daily, for both primary endpoints.

Mundipharma gained rights to the antifungal in 2019 for all markets outside the USA and Japan under a deal that included an upfront fee of $30 million, an equity investment of $9 million and up to $529 million in milestone payments.