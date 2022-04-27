Cidara and Mundipharma present Phase III results of promising antifungal

UK-based Mundipharma and US developer Cidara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CDTX) have presented data from the Phase III ReSTORE clinical trial of rezafungin in the treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).
The data, presented in a late-breaking poster, showed non-inferiority for rezafungin dosed once-weekly compared to caspofungin, Merck &Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Cancidas, the current standard of care, dosed once-daily, for both primary endpoints.
Mundipharma gained rights to the antifungal in 2019 for all markets outside the USA and Japan under a deal that included an upfront fee of $30 million, an equity investment of $9 million and up to $529 million in milestone payments.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze