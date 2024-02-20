Monday 29 September 2025

Cipla partners with CSIR-CDRI on ophthalmic antifungal treatment

20 February 2024
Indian drugmaker Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) has entered into a collaborative research agreement with CSIR-Central Drug Research to jointly develop a novel ophthalmic formulation for fungal keratitis.

The collaboration aims to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both organizations to develop a safe and efficacious drug for fungal keratitis.

Globally, around 1.2 million cases of fungal keratitis are reported every year with tropical countries recording a higher incidence. Fungal keratitis often occurs following ocular trauma and exposure to fungal pathogens from organic matter, thus putting agricultural workers at greater risk. Other risk factors include the use of local steroid eye drops, injury, poor personal hygiene, and regular contact lens wear. Left untreated, the condition can result in corneal destruction, leading to a profound loss of vision. Existing therapies have limitations, such as the need for prolonged and frequent use of drugs, and emerging drug resistance.

