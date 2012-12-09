Claris Lifesciences dips on sale of infusions business

Indian drugmaker Claris Lifesciences (CLAI: BO) has dipped 4% to 264 rupees, declining over 6% from day’s high after the company said it has sold its infusions business due to a slump in sale basis, reports India’s Business Standard.
In a press statement, Claris Lifesciences announced on Friday that it has executed agreements for a joint venture (Claris-Otsuka); with Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory (OPF) and Mitsui & Co for its infusion business in India and Emerging Markets, subject to shareholders’ and regulatory approvals and other closing formalities.
The key elements of the transaction are as follows:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze