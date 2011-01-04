Clinical Data closes 2010 transformed into a pharma company

USA-based drug developer Clinical Data (Nasdaq: CLDA) ended 2010 by closing the sale of its genetic and pharmacogenomic testing and biomarker development business to Transgenomic (OTCBB: TBIO) for $15.5 million, thus completing its transformation into a pharmaceutical company with a deep product pipeline, the company said.
Clinical data has including two promising late-stage compounds, the most advanced of which is vilazodone, a new treatment in development for major depressive disorder. A New Drug Application for vilazodone was accepted for review by the US Food and Drug Administration on May 21, 2010, with January 22, 2011, currently assigned for decision-making by the FDA under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA.
It is also developing Stedivaze (apadenoson), which has demonstrated overall safety and tolerability in patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Phase I studies, as well as its highly selective adenosine A2A agonist, ATL313, for the indication of primary open angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension in cooperation with Santen.
