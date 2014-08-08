Clinigen backs white paper calling for recognition of early access schemes

UK-based Clinigen Group (AIM: CLIN) has published a new International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) white paper covering regulatory-compliant mechanisms that enable access to medicines for patients who have exhausted all other treatment options.
Chaired by Mark Corbett, senior vice president of Clinigen Global Access Programs (Clinigen GAP), Improving Access for Patients with Unmet Medical Needs – Overview and Best Practices for Success, describes these programs which are known by various names around the world including expanded access, named patient programs and compassionate use, and offers best practices for implementation.
Mr Corbett said: “For many patients, access to new medicines through well-known and well-defined clinical trial processes or through traditional commercial channels is not an option. Access programs can provide a robust and ethical solution, both locally and globally, for relevant patients in need. Unfortunately, low awareness of these programs and confusion as to how and when they are best applied limit their use in the proper circumstances. We believe this white paper will help address these issues and demonstrate the value of these important programs.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze