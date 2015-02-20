Cloud computing offers big data solutions to big pharma

Pharmaceutical companies spend upwards of a decade and a billion dollars to bring new drugs and therapies from concept to market. These astronomical investments have manufacturers and their partners considering all options for reducing the cost and schedule of the drug R&D process.

Searching for answers is difficult, particularly if organizations rely on outmoded technology. Cloud computing company Code-N has developed a cloud-based solution that leverages Big Data to provide scientists with deep, timely insights into competitive intelligence, drug safety, and drug repurposing opportunities – precisely the information that can positively impact the drug R&D and delivery processes.

Code-N has just joined IT company Exostar’s Partner Program, pairing Code-N’s functionality with the proven security, scalability, and performance of Exostar’s cloud-based Life Sciences Identity Hub. Members of Exostar’s life science and health care community now can seamlessly access Code-N’s solutions to best leverage scientific intelligence to profoundly affect their critical R&D and care activities.