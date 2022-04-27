CMA helps NHS secure price and supply commitment for cancer drugs

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said today that it has worked to ensure that pharmaceutical company Aspen’s commitments to reduce prices for life-saving cancer medicines can be enforced in the UK following its exit from the European Union.
The European Commission opened an investigation into Aspen, the UK unit of South African drugmaker Aspen Pharma (JSE: APN), in 2017 to investigate concerns that the company had engaged in excessive pricing for six off-patent cancer medicines. Last year the European Commission accepted commitments by Aspen to reduce prices for the six medicines to address these concerns.
As a result, Aspen reduced its prices across Europe - including in the UK - by an average of approximately 73%. In addition, Aspen guaranteed the supply of the six cancer medicines for a period of five years, and, for an additional five-year period, will either continue to supply or make its marketing authorization available to other suppliers. This means that over the 10-year period, Aspen cannot charge more than the price set out in the commitments.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze