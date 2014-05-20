CMS makes improvements to US Medicare drug and health plans

The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued final regulations (CMS-4159-F) for the Medicare Advantage and prescription drug benefit (Part D) programs that continue efforts to curb fraud and abuse and to improve benefits and the quality of care for seniors and people with disabilities enrolled in these programs.

The final rule is projected to save an estimated $1.615 billion over the next 10 years (2015 – 2024), according to the CMS.

“The policies finalized in this regulation will strengthen Medicare by providing better protections and improving health care quality for beneficiaries participating in Medicare health and drug plans,” said Marilyn Tavenner, CMS administrator, adding: “The final rule will give CMS new and enhanced tools in combating fraud and abuse in the Medicare Part D program so that we can continue to protect beneficiaries and taxpayers.”