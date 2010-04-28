Colorcon acquires French pharmaceutical excipient firm NP Pharm

USA-based Colorcon says that is has acquired the full-service French pharmaceutical excipient company, NP Pharm, a division of Ethypharm, aiming to expand its global excipient product offerings in the pharmaceutical and nutritional markets.
The addition of NP Pharm Suglets sugar spheres complements Colorcon's SureSpheres sugar spheres product line and barrier membrane systems for multiparticulates. Colorcon will now have two production facilities for sugar spheres offering critical business continuity planning for their customer base, the firm notes. Ethisperes microcrystalline cellulose pellets, Nptab neutral pellets for direct compression, and other excipient products are also added to the Colorcon product portfolio as a result of this acquisition.
The headquarters and main production facilities of NP Pharm, located in Bazainville, France, will become an integral part of the Colorcon network of manufacturing sites.
