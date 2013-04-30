Saturday 8 November 2025

Combination drugs will drive Europe's hepatitis B and C therapeutics markets, says F&S

30 April 2013

The limited efficacy and negative side effects associated with current therapeutics for hepatitis B and C are highlighting the urgent need for new, improved alternatives. Combination therapies offering better clinical outcomes are coming to the fore and look set to transform the European market for hepatitis B and C.

A new analysis from market research firm Frost & Sullivan, titled  Analysis of European Hepatitis B and C Therapeutics Markets, finds that the hepatitis B market earned revenues of $1.26 billion in 2012 and estimates this to reach $1.89 billion in 2019, while the hepatitis C market is projected to expand from $2.40 billion to $3.66 billion over the same time period. The therapeutic segments covered include interferons and nucleoside analogues for hepatitis B, and standard of care (peginterferon alfa and ribavirin) and protease inhibitors for hepatitis C.

The side effects associated with interferon-based therapeutics – such as fever, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, shivering, and the ineffective response to Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) genotype 1 patients – are motivating the development of combination therapies.

