Commission clears JV by DocMorris and K-Mail Order; OK's Pfizer's pediatric Xalatan and Meda's Breakyl

The European Commission has granted clearance under the EU Merger Regulation to the creation of a joint venture between DocMorris NV and K-Mail Order GmbH & Co KG. The joint venture will operate an internet and mail order pharmacy, with activities mainly in Germany.

DocMorris is a Dutch internet pharmacy with sales activities mainly in Germany. K-mail Order is a mail order and internet retailer for fashion, household goods and jewellery in Germany. The operation was examined under the simplified merger review procedure, the Commission said.

Pfizer announced yesterday that Xalatan 0.005% (latanoprost) has been approved by the European Commission for reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in the treatment of pediatric patients with elevated intraocular pressure and paediatric glaucoma. Latanoprost is the first prostaglandin analogue to complete safety and efficacy trials in the pediatric population and be indicated for use in patients aged 18 years or younger in Europe.