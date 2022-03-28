Commissioner Califf's FDA: What can we expect?

Dr Nicola Davies

On February 17, 2022, Dr Robert Califf was sworn in as US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner for the second time; his first term was from February 2016 to January 2017, under the Obama administration.

Before this appointment, Dr Califf served as a senior advisor at Alphabet Inc, where he contributed to medical strategy and policy for Verily Life Sciences and Google Health, subsidiaries of Alphabet. Previously, he served as a Professor of Medicine and Vice Chancellor for clinical and translational research at Duke University, Director of the Duke Translational Medicine Institute, and the Founding Director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute.1