Commissioner Califf's FDA: What can we expect?

Dr Nicola Davies
On February 17, 2022, Dr Robert Califf was sworn in as US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner for the second time; his first term was from February 2016 to January 2017, under the Obama administration.
Before this appointment, Dr Califf served as a senior advisor at Alphabet Inc, where he contributed to medical strategy and policy for Verily Life Sciences and Google Health, subsidiaries of Alphabet. Previously, he served as a Professor of Medicine and Vice Chancellor for clinical and translational research at Duke University, Director of the Duke Translational Medicine Institute, and the Founding Director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute.1
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze