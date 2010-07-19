Concerns in Japan about impact of new drug development premiums

In Japan, the introduction of price premiums for the development of new drugs, which was introduced in April, is causing concerns in several directions, with some acute-stage hospitals worried about increased costs, and medical representatives being told not to make misleading statements.
Representatives of some hospital organizations have also criticized pharmaceutical manufacturers and wholesalers for trying to raise sales prices taking advantage of the premium, reports Pharma Japan.
In the country's Osaka Prefecture, a hospital operator simulated increases in drug purchase costs assuming that the discount rate for premium-granted drugs will be equal to the average price discrepancy rate of 8.4%, and distributed this to neighboring hospitals. Toshikatsu Asada, the director of the Tachibana Medical Corp - which operates the Higashisumiyoshi Morimoto Hospital in Osaka, said that he immediately thought the premium will increase drug purchasing costs. He said he feared that the hospital would not be able to achieve sufficient profit margins from the difference between National Health Insurance drug prices and their actual purchase costs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze