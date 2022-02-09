Wednesday 19 November 2025

Confident GSK sticks with plan going into 2022

Pharmaceutical
9 February 2022
glaxo_gsk_glaxosmithkline_big

Presenting an upbeat set of financial results, the company’s first since  refusing a £50 billion ($68.4 billion) offer for its consumer health unit, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) said it took in £34.1 billion sales in 2021, £9.5 billion of which came in the final quarter.

Total operating profit came in at £6.2 billion, £895 million in the fourth quarter, making earnings per share (EPS) of 87.6 pence for the year and 15 pence for the quarter, higher than analysts had predicted.

The firm’s pharmaceuticals division brought in £17.7 billion, with sales of Xevudy (sotrovimab), an antibody treatment for COVID-19, contributing almost a billion pounds, mostly in the final quarter.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
GSK's Niyati Prasad named Enterprise Therapeutics CMO
8 February 2022
Biotechnology
GSK and Vir add further manufacturing capability for sotrovimab
24 January 2022
Pharmaceutical
GSK shares up 3% as sales and earnings exceed expectations
27 April 2022
Biotechnology
Ideaya Biosciences updates on IDE397 development
17 August 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze