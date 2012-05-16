Cornerstone makes $125 million, plus, bid for EKR Thera

In a second acquisition move within a matter of months, USA-based specialty drugmaker Cornerstone Therapeutics has made a takeover bid for EKR Therapeutics, a privately-held specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acute-care hospital setting.
Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close late June, include an initial $125 million in cash plus up to an additional $25 million in milestone payments over three years
The acquisition expands Cornerstone's product offerings and commercial infrastructure in the hospital market. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including adoption of the merger agreement by EKR's stockholders and expiration or termination of any waiting period under US anti-trust laws. The transaction is currently expected to close in late June 2012.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze