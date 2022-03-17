Cosela and plinabulin go toe to toe in ICER cost-benefit report

Boston, USA-based pricing watchdog The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has published a revised assessment of the relative merits of two possible competitors in hematology.

Cosela (trilaciclib) and plinabulin were compared for their comparative effectiveness and value in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia and other myelosuppressive effects.

For certain people with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, the ICER said there was “moderate certainty” that trilaciclib is “at least comparable to standard care, with the potential of a small net health benefit.”