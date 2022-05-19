COVID-19 ignited diversity in vaccine R&D. We must keep that spark alive

In an exclusive for TPL, Clover Biopharmaceuticals’ president of global R&D, Nicholas Jackson, has contributed his thoughts on what the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us.

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally expanded the vaccine development field and the biopharmaceutical industry delivered COVID-19 vaccines at unparalleled speeds. We must seize on this momentum to create a vaccine R&D sector fit to take on current and future threats to our health and communities, including even more rapid responses to outbreaks in the future.

We must build on the momentum established at the meeting of government officials, international organizations, civil society, and industry at the Second Global COVID-19 Summit on May 12, 2022 to improve our future pandemic vaccination efforts. It is a pivotal moment to lay the groundwork to address the shortcomings we found at the beginning of this pandemic. Prior to COVID-19, the high risk, cost, and long timelines of vaccine development were prohibitive for many new, innovative market entrants. To address this structural challenge, we need a bold public sector commitment to continue to invest in the global diversification of vaccine development, especially in countries and regions that currently have no vaccine capabilities.