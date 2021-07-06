Creating a legacy is the other great achievement of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce

The UK government’s Vaccines Taskforce (VTF) was primarily established to ensure that the UK population would have access to a clinically safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19.
There is no question that the taskforce has achieved this aim, with more than 45 million people having had a first dose - about 85% of the adult population - and 34 million having had a second, according to recent figures from the Department of Health.
The UK was also one of the quickest off the mark with procuring vaccines and then granting them regulatory approval, with jabs from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen unit having all been approved for use.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze