Creating a legacy is the other great achievement of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce

The UK government’s Vaccines Taskforce (VTF) was primarily established to ensure that the UK population would have access to a clinically safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19.

There is no question that the taskforce has achieved this aim, with more than 45 million people having had a first dose - about 85% of the adult population - and 34 million having had a second, according to recent figures from the Department of Health.

The UK was also one of the quickest off the mark with procuring vaccines and then granting them regulatory approval, with jabs from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen unit having all been approved for use.