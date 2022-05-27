Crowded Indian bempedoic acid market predicted after Zydus launch

Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE) achieved a first this month with the Indian launch of an oral, non-statin lipid-lowering drug, bempedoic acid, under the brand name Bemdac.

Since bempedoic acid is a novel drug, multiple Indian pharma companies are expected to launch it under their brand names in the country.

"There is no valid product patent in India"Against this backdrop, the bempedoic acid market in India will rapidly become crowded, says GlobalData, the data and analytics company.