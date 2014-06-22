Cubist’s Sivextro gets FDA approval for serious skin infections

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Cubist Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: CBST) Sivextro (tedizolid phosphate) for the treatment of adult acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Cubist’s shares rose 1.7% to $73.50 in afterhours trading.

Sivextro addresses ABSSSI caused by susceptible Gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), which has been categorized by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a serious public health threat. Sivextro is the second new antibacterial drug approved by the FDA in the past month to treat ABSSSI. Last month, the agency approved Durata Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: DRTX) Dalvance (dalbavancin), also to treat patients with ABSSSI caused by Staphylococcus aureus and various Streptococcus species.

This news comes on the heels of Friday’s announcement that the FDA has accepted Cubist’s New Drug Application with Priority Review for ceftolozane/tazobactam (brand name pending).