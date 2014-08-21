Saturday 8 November 2025

Cynthia Schwalm appointed as president and chief executive of Ipsen North America

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has appointed Cynthia Schwalm as president and chief executive of its North American operations. She will be responsible for all commercial and medical affairs in the region.

Ms Schwalm has worked at Ipsen since February, and has been active in preparing the company for the launch of its first oncology product in the USA in 2015. Prior to this, she has 30 years of experience in the industry, and has worked in pharma, biotech and medical devices. She is a member of Harvard JFK School of Public Policy Women’s Leadership Board.

Marc de Gardiel, chairman and chief executive of Ipsen, said: “Cynthia’s wealth of global experience across the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries uniquely positions her to continue to build upon the growing momentum Ipsen is experiencing in North America and internationally. We remain committed to strengthening our U.S. presence and positioning the company for the level of success in the USA that we have achieved elsewhere.”

