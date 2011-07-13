Czech drugmakers say abolition of suspensory effect of appeals unlawful

Member companies in the Association of Innovative Pharmaceutical Industry (AIFP) and the Czech Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (CAFF) have pointed out the illegality of the abolition of the suspensory effect of appeals against administrative decisions, as proposed by the Ministry of Health as part of the planned short-term savings on drug expenditures.

According to representatives of both associations, this step constitutes a substantial violation of the Code of Administrative Procedure, which governs the pricing and reimbursement of pharmaceuticals in the Czech Republic. The drugmakers consider the ability of the parties to the proceedings to appeal against decisions of the State Institute for Drug Control to be an instrument guaranteed by law that allows for remedying erroneous decisions made by the authority.

Process will mean patients acces to medicines substantially limited