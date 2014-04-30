Daiichi Sankyo halts nimotuzumab Ph III trial in lung cancer

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) says that it has discontinued the Phase III clinical trial conducted in Japan for nimotuzumab (DE-766) in lung cancer due to safety concerns.

The Phase III clinical trial was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study investigating nimotuzumab for first-line therapy in patients with unresectable and locally advanced squamous cell lung cancer. Patients received either nimotuzumab in combination with concurrent chemo-radiotherapy or a placebo in combination with concurrent chemo-radiotherapy.

IDMC recommendation