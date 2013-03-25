Thursday 20 November 2025

Daiichi Sankyo sets out five-year plan to overcome Olmetec patent expiry

Pharmaceutical
25 March 2013

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has announced a new five-year Business Plan, which will span from April 1, 2013, through March 31,2018, considering strategies to overcome the patent cliff that will see the loss of exclusivity for its flagship angiotensin receptor inhibitor Olmetec (olmesartan).

The company has a target of 1.3 trillion yen ($14.44 billion) sales for fiscal year 2017, compared with 990 billion yen in FY 2012. Its operating income for FY 2017 is 200 billion yen compared with 100 billion yen in FY 2012 and profit after tax of 110 billion yen and 50 billion yen, respectively.

Sustainable revenue growth with improved profitability

