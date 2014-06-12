DCVax-L vaccine launch to boost glioblastoma market to $626 million by 2020

The glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market is forecast to expand rapidly from a value of $301 million in 2013 to $623 million by 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.
According to the latest report from business intelligence provider GBI Research, this significant growth comes despite the patent expiration of Merck & Co's (NYSE: MRK) Temodar (temozolomide) and will be driven primarily by the market entry of the DCVax-L vaccine, from Northwest Biotherapeutics' (Nasdaq: NWBO). This follows clinical trials showing that DCVax-L produces an overall survival (OS) of around 2.3 times longer than the current standard of care for newly diagnosed patients.
Angel Wong, an analyst for GBI Research, says: “The current standard treatment of surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, in combination with Temodar, has an OS of less than 15 months. As DCVax-L has been shown to extend OS substantially, the vaccine will demand a premium price once it hits the market.”
