DermBiont raises $28 million and aims to develop ruboxistaurin

Topical dermatology specialist DermBiont has raised $28 million in a series A financing, at the same time as acquiring clinical-stage biotech Chromaderm.

The Boston, USA-based company has received funding from Pivotal Life Sciences as well as Viking Global Investors, Olive Tree Capital and other biotechnology investors.

Founded by Chinese life sciences investor Nan Fung, Chromaderm was set up to in-license and repurpose Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) ruboxistaurin, a potent and selective protein kinase C-beta blocker.