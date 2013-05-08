Diabetes drugs market forecast to reach $55.3 billion in 2017, with further growth to 2023

A new report by Visiongain predicts the world market for diabetes medications will reach $55.3bn in 2017. The antidiabetic medicines industry generated $35.6 billion in 2012, and its revenues will show strong growth to 2023. That sales forecast and others appear in Diabetes Treatments: World Drug Market 2013-2023.
The analysis shows human insulins and analogues dominated the antidiabetics market in 2012. Furthermore, that submarket will maintain dominance in the overall diabetes treatments market to 2023. Also, rapid uptake of dipeptidyl peptidase (DPP)-4 inhibitors will stimulate overall revenue growth, owing to their safety profiles and once-daily dosage regimens. The overall diabetes drugs market will thus achieve strong growth to 2013, especially from 2013 to 2017. Its future is promising, based on existing drugs and agents under development. It has strong, broad-ranging R&D.
Rising diabetes incidence and increasing obesity will stimulate market
