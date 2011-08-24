Diabetes treatments now 8.4% of UK annual NHS drugs bill, says report

Diabetes prescriptions now account for 8.4 per of the entire National Health Service net bill for primary care drugs in England, a new report from The NHS Information Centre shows today. The percentage increase in the total cost of prescriptions for the condition was four times that in prescription cost overall between 2005/6 and 2010/11 - taking the cost of diabetes prescribing to £725 million ($1.2 billion) in 2010/11.
Prescribing for Diabetes; England, 2005/06 – 2010/11, also shows that in the same period the number of diabetes prescription items increased by 41% to reach 38.3 million items – meaning that one in every 25 prescription items written is now for diabetes.
The report examines prescribing trends between 2005/06 and 2010/11 for medicines used in the treatment of diabetes, and shows that in primary care in England, in 2010/11:
