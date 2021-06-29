Saturday 8 November 2025

Diurnal Group inks distribution accord with Er-Kim

29 June 2021
Adding to a string of recent distribution deals, UK specialty pharma firm Diurnal Group (AIM: DNL) says it has extended its distribution arrangements with Er-Kim, a partner for global biotech and pharma companies seeking to commercialize its products in Turkey, Europe and the Middle East, to include the distribution and marketing of Alkindi (hydrocortisone granules in capsules for opening) and Efmody (hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules) in Bulgaria and Romania.

Under the terms of the deal, Er-Kim will get exclusive rights to distribute and market Alkindi and Efmody in Bulgaria and Romania. The combined market in both countries is estimated to be more than $13 million in pediatric adrenal insufficiency (AI) and adult congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Diurnal’s shares dipped over 1% to 63.60 pence on the news.

Alkindi already has marketing authorization in the European Union and is the first preparation of hydrocortisone (the synthetic version of cortisol) specifically designed for use in children suffering from AI, including the related condition CAH.

