Diurnal inks deal for Alkindi and Efmody in Central Europe

London-listed endocrine disease specialist Diurnal (AIM: DNL) has signed a distribution agreement with ExCEEd Orphan for Alkindi (hydrocortisone) and Efmody (hydrocortisone).

The deal grants ExCEEd full and exclusive rights to distribute and market the products in Central and Eastern European countries, including Poland, Croatia and Czechia.

The products are approved for people with pediatric adrenal insufficiency (AI) and adult congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).