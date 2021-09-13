Diurnal launches Efmody in UK

UK endocrine diseases specialist Diurnal Group (AIM: DNL) today announced the commercial launch of Efmody (hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules) in the UK as treatment of adult and adolescent patients (12 years and older) with the rare condition congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

The launch of Efmody follows its approval by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in Great Britain (England, Wales and Scotland) in July 2021. The drug also received marketing authorization from the European Commission in May this year.

Consistent with the company’s European commercialization strategy, Diurnal is marketing Efmody in the UK with its own salesforce. In parallel to this launch and following the recent debut in Germany and Austria on September 1, Diurnal is currently in discussions with various health authorities across the European Economic Area to ensure timely launches in other major European countries.