Diurnal lines up US commercialization for Alkindi Sprinkle

UK-listed specialty drugmaker Diurnal (AIM: DNL) has out-licensed its Alkindi Sprinkle (hydrocortisone), in the USA.

The firm, which specializes in chronic endocrine diseases, has sold marketing rights to Illinois, USA-based Eton Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ETON) for $5 million.

Diurnal has submitted in the USA for approval to market Alkindi Sprinkle as a replacement therapy for adrenal insufficiency, with approval expected on 29 September 2020 at the earliest.