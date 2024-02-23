Monday 29 September 2025

DoJ reports highest number of settlements and judgements in history

Pharmaceutical
23 February 2024
2019_department_of_justice_doj_big

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Thursday released its latest data on recoveries under the False Claims Act, saying there were nearly $2.7 billion in settlements and judgments in the 2023 fiscal year, an increase from the prior year's haul.

The government and whistleblowers were party to 543 settlements and judgments, the highest number of settlements and judgments in a single year. Recoveries since 1986, when Congress substantially strengthened the civil False Claims Act, now total more than $75 billion.

“Protecting taxpayer dollars from fraud and abuse is of paramount importance to the Department of Justice – and these enforcement figures prove it,” said Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer. “The False Claims Act remains one of our most important tools for rooting out fraud, ensuring that public funds are spent properly, and safeguarding critical government programs,” he noted.

