Saturday 8 November 2025

DPP-IV inhibitors use in newly-diagnosed type 2 diabetes patients

Pharmaceutical
3 October 2013

Through analysis of US longitudinal patient-level claims data, dipeptidyl peptidase (DPP-IV) inhibitors claim the largest share among branded oral therapies of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes patients across all three lines of therapy.

DPP-IV inhibitors include Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Januvia (sitagliptin), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Onglyza (saxagliptin) and Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Tradjenta (linagliptin), notes a new report form health care advisory firm Decision Resources.

According to the DR report, titled Treatment Algorithms in Type 2 Diabetes, metformin and sulfonylureas continue to dominate first-line therapy use, while long-acting insulins are also more heavily used as a first-line therapy than the DPP-IV inhibitors, despite ADA/EASD guidelines recommending oral antidiabetic therapy prior to insulin administration.

The report also examines recently treated type 2 diabetes patients. This group represents patients treated in the first quarter of 2013 and reviews retrospective analysis of the preceding two years of therapy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze