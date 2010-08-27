Draft guidance from UK's NICE recommends Celgene and Janssen Cilag multiple myeloma drugs; Sanofi-Aventis' Multaq approved for AF

In what has been a busy week for the agency, draft guidance published yesterday (26 August), by the UK National Health Service watchdog the Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has recommended two treatments for multiple myeloma and reversed an earlier negative decision on .on an atrial fibrillation product.
The NICE stated that US drugmaker Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) Thalidomide (thalidomide) in combination with an alkylating agent and a corticosteroid is recommended for the first-line treatment of multiple myeloma in people for whom high-dose chemotherapy with stem cell transplantation is considered inappropriate.
Additionally, it said that US drug major Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen-Cilag's Velcade (bortezomib) in combination with an alkylating agent and a corticosteroid is recommended as a treatment option if the person is unable to tolerate or has contraindications to thalidomide.
